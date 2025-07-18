Concord Wealth Partners Invests $50,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%
DFIP stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.
About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Utilities Sector Is Heating Up—Don’t Miss the Breakout
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How Goldman Sachs Earnings Help You Strategize Your Portfolio
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Catalysts Driving Plug Power’s Turnaround Case
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.