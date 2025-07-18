Concord Wealth Partners Invests $50,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFIP stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

