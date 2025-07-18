Concord Wealth Partners Has $80,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, CJS Securities decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

