Concord Wealth Partners Has $151,000 Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVI stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0893 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

