Concord Wealth Partners Has $117,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $36.43 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

