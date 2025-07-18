Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 101.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after buying an additional 722,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 570,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after buying an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,299,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.30 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.