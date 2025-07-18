Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 58,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 38.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 80,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

