Concord Wealth Partners Buys 461 Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Appian were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. CWM LLC increased its position in Appian by 685.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $756,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $9,441,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,767,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,923,547.16. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,625 shares of company stock worth $64,544,615 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Appian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APPN

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.