Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $37,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

Shares of CON opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.