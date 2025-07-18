Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

CBSH opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $66.50) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

