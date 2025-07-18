Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $79,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CNS stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.