Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

C stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

