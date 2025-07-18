Citigroup Cuts Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $22.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

KVUE stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

