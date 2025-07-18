Charles J. Prober Sells 7,930 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $510,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,420.96. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Life360 Trading Up 1.4%
Life360 stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 793.56. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $72.56.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Life360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
