Charles J. Prober Sells 7,930 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $510,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,420.96. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Life360 Trading Up 1.4%

Life360 stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 793.56. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life360 by 3,865.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Life360 by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 418,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Life360 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Life360 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Life360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

