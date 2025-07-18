Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNTY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday.

CNTY stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

