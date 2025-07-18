Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,767 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Up 1.6%

BCS stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $19.04.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

