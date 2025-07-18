Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 846 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $217.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.02 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

