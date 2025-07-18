Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 906.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

