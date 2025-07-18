Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Cut to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEP. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 393,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,462 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $15,939,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

