Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:AYA Q2 Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYA. CIBC dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Desjardins set a C$20.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

TSE AYA opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 153.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, with a total value of C$64,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,500. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

