Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

MGK opened at $374.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $375.22.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

