Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $242,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.