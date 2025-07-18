Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,603 Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,603 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

