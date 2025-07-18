Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 133.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Welltower by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1%

Welltower stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

