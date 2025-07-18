Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 826 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $294.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.61.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.