Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 15,882,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 3,013,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.16.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

