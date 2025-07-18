Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after buying an additional 371,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,853,000 after buying an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:BAH opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

View Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.