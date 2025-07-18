Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) Insider Sells A$43,500.00 in Stock

Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Ho sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$43,500.00 ($28,246.75).

Anthony (Tony) Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Anthony (Tony) Ho sold 2,500,000 shares of Bioxyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$42,500.00 ($27,597.40).

Bioxyne Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Bioxyne Company Profile

Bioxyne Limited, a life sciences and consumer health products company, manufactures and distributes consumer health products, patented probiotics, health supplements, therapeutic goods, and alternative medicines in the United Kingdom, Japan, Europe, and Australia. The company manufactures, commercializes, and distributes plant-based wellness products and supplements, including cannabinoids, cannabis extracts, vitamins, manuka honey, skin care products, and mushroom complexes.

