Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Sells $300,105.00 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $236.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Argus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

