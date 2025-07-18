Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $249.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.15 and its 200-day moving average is $267.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

