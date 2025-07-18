Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.07 ($5.84) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.83). Billington shares last traded at GBX 364.75 ($4.90), with a volume of 3,020 shares trading hands.
Billington Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Billington
About Billington
Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Billington
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.