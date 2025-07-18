Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.07 ($5.84) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.83). Billington shares last traded at GBX 364.75 ($4.90), with a volume of 3,020 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Billington

About Billington

In related news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 44,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.87), for a total value of £161,792.73 ($217,258.94). 34.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

