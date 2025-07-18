Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Beeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beeline

Beeline Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLNE opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Beeline has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12.

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 27,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,945.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,767,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,446.16. This trade represents a 1.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 108,314 shares of company stock worth $109,237. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beeline

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beeline stock. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Beeline makes up approximately 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 2.35% of Beeline at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Beeline

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.