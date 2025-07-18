Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock Price Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 540 to GBX 485. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Barratt Redrow traded as low as GBX 362.50 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 377.55 ($5.07). 29,160,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 10,577,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.50 ($5.59).

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 536 ($7.20) target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 591 ($7.94) to GBX 510 ($6.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 550 ($7.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barratt Redrow

Insider Transactions at Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Trading Up 0.3%

In related news, insider Caroline Silver bought 13,000 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £48,750 ($65,462.60). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,650 ($12,958.24).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 450.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.02.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.