Barclays Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

