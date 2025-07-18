Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,370,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after buying an additional 210,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 315,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

