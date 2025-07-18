Bailard Inc. Sells 5,539 Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.26% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,086,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,641,000 after buying an additional 2,357,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLDR opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

