Bailard Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

