Bailard Inc. Sells 314 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,200,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,330,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,060,000 after acquiring an additional 488,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

