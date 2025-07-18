Bailard Inc. Purchases 5,543 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.94.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

