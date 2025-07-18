Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,086,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,874 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PLDR opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

