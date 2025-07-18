Bailard Inc. Invests $2 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.