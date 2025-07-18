Bailard Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

