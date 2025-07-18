Bailard Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

