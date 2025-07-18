Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $298.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.06.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

