Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.5309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

