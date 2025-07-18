B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. CIBC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.60.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 324,491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 330,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,586,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.