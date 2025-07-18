AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $3,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

