Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the president owned 2,042,899 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,562.56. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $434,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $446,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after buying an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 2,896,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1,415.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,875,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after buying an additional 1,752,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

