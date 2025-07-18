Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 850.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 233,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

