11,729 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 106.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $18.13 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $551.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.26 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 372,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

