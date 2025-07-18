10,860 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.